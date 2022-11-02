Zojila Day commemorated at Zojila War Memorial, Drass

Zojila Day was commemorated at Zojila War Memorial near Drass on 1st November 2022 to celebrate the gallant action by Indian troops in 'Operation Bison' in 1948 which was launched on the icy heights of Zojila pass, the gateway to Ladakh.

The commemoration of the day was marked with a solemn wreath-laying by Commander Dras Warriors of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, to pay homage to the gallant Bravehearts, who have etched their names in history by liberating the Zojila pass from Pakistani Intruders.

Zojila day epitomizes the indomitable spirit of bravery and the 'Never Say Die attitude of the Indian Army. This battle was also historic for the reason that tanks were used for the first time at such heights.

Commander Drass Brigade, interacted with the soldiers on occasion and called upon all ranks to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of our Bravehearts and always keep 'Nation First' in their endeavours.

The battle of Zojila was one of the first wars of the Indian Army in the High Altitude Area. This battle was historic and also for the reason tanks were used for the first time at such heights. This day marked the 67th anniversary of the Indian Army's historic win over the Pakistani regulars and infiltrators and helped recapture the strategic Zojila Pass - the gateway to the Ladakh region. The 7th cavalry regiment and Madras sappers played an instrumental part in the victory.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor