Zoram People's Movement wins Mizoram assembly election

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a coalition comprising six regional parties, emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly on Monday. According to Election Commission (EC) data, they secured a majority by winning 21 out of the 40 seats and leading in six others as the votes were being tallied.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), ZPM, and the Congress competed in 40 seats each, with the BJP presenting candidates in 13 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), participating in the Mizoram assembly elections for the first time, contested in four seats. Additionally, there were 17 independent candidates in the electoral fray. In the last assembly election in 2018, the MNF won 26 seats and the ZPM eight seats, relegating the Congress that bagged five seats to the third place. The BJP won one seat.

A total of 174 candidates contested in the Mizoram Assembly election. Of the 174, ruling MNF, ZPM and Congress had contested all 40 seats each while BJP contested on 23 constituencies.