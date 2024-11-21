CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Structures Near Navi Mumbai Airport Amid Heavy Security

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished a dargah and several adjoining unauthorized constructions on a hill near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday morning.

The structures were built illegally on land owned by CIDCO. The demolition drive was carried out under heavy police security to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to CIDCO officials, the dargah was erected illegally. Yogesh Chille, spokesperson and president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Panvel city unit, had raised concerns about the issue last year. While demolition plans were made on multiple occasions, they were reportedly delayed for unspecified reasons. Chille claimed he was informed that the structure would be demolished after the assembly elections.

The illegal encroachment spanned approximately one acre of land in Pargaon village, near Panvel, adjacent to the NMIA. The site included the dargah and several other structures, such as five to six rooms with tin-shed roofs. "The encroachment began around 15 years ago, with illegal constructions gradually increasing over time," Chille explained.

The issue gained attention after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a dargah on encroached land in Mumbai’s Mahim coastal area. This followed claims by MNS president Raj Thackeray, who highlighted the illegal construction.

Chille also raised concerns about the dargah's location, stating that it offered a direct view of the proposed airport and could pose a national security risk. "The illegal structure at the hill might have a hidden agenda," he alleged.

The demolition underscores ongoing efforts to remove unauthorized encroachments near critical infrastructure in the region.