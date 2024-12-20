CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorised Ground Plus One RCC Construction in Nerul’s Darave Village

The Encroachment Department of CIDCO continued its strict action against unauthorised constructions by demolishing a G+1 RCC building measuring approximately 784 square meters in Darave village, Sector 23, Nerul. The demolition was carried out on December 20 under police protection.

Violation of Regulations

The structure, developed by Hanuman Naik and Sameer Shaikh, was constructed without obtaining the necessary approvals from the competent authorities, violating the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. Despite receiving a notice from CIDCO on December 17 under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act to halt construction and restore the land, the developers continued their activities.

Legal Action and Demolition

For failing to comply, CIDCO invoked Section 54(2) of the MRTP Act and proceeded with the demolition. CIDCO also announced that the cost of the demolition would be recovered from the developers under land revenue provisions.

CIDCO's Statement

CIDCO has reaffirmed its commitment to acting against unauthorised constructions to maintain planned urban development and adherence to legal regulations.