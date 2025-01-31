CIDCO Lottery 2025 Last Date: Final Deadline Today to Choose House and Pay Deposit

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced that January 31, 2025 (Friday) is the final deadline for selecting a house of choice and paying the required deposit. The department has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted beyond this date. With only a few hours remaining, applicants who have chosen their preferred house must complete the payment process.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), CIDCO has introduced 26,000 houses for the low-income and economically weaker sections, attracting over 1.5 lakh online applications. After selecting a house of choice, applicants are required to pay the deposit amount.

As of Thursday, nearly 17,000 customers have completed the process by paying their deposits after qualifying in the computerized draw. However, 13,000 applicants are yet to make the payment despite choosing a house. CIDCO remains optimistic that 2,000 to 3,000 of these applicants will submit their deposits in the final days before the deadline.

