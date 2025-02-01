CIDCO MD Reviews Navi Mumbai International Airport Progress; First Phase to Open in April

NAVI MUMBAI: CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal conducted a site visit to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project on January 31, 2025, to assess its progress.

Accompanied by CIDCO Joint Managing Director Shantanu Goel, Chief General Manager (Transport and Airport) Geetha Pillai, and other officials from CIDCO and Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), Singhal reviewed the ambitious infrastructure project’s overall status.

During the inspection, he emphasised the need for smooth execution and directed teams to expedite construction, ensuring completion within the stipulated timeframe. Officials confirmed that one of the airport's runways is now ready for operation, marking a significant milestone in the project.

According to CIDCO and NMIAL, NMIA is set to be inaugurated for operations on April 17, 2025. Domestic airline services for passengers will commence in the second week of May, while international operations are expected to begin next year.

In a major step toward operational readiness, an IndiGo Airbus A320 successfully landed at the under-construction airport on December 30, 2024, demonstrating its preparedness for commercial flights.

A senior CIDCO official stated, “The visit reaffirmed CIDCO’s commitment to delivering the mega airport project on schedule, which is expected to be a game-changer for regional connectivity and economic growth.”