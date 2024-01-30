Hapus Mangoes Arrive in Abundance from Konkan, Record Breaking Price of Rs 12000 Per Box

Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has received 380 boxes of Hapus mangoes from Konkan. A box of four to eight dozen has fetched a record price ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000. The arrivals will increase from February 10 and this year there will be plenty of mangoes for four months.

The arrival of Hapus in Konkan will increase from February 10 this year.

Konkan Hapus will be available to the diners for four months till May.

Mangoes are also likely to come for sale in large quantities from other states.

The highest arrivals of this season came on Monday. A large number of Hapus has come for sale from Deogarh, Rajapur, and Bankot areas. Arrivals will increase from February 10 and Hapus will be available in abundance to customers for four months.

- Sanjay Pansare,

Director, Fruit Market