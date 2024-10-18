International E-Waste Day 2024: Navi Mumbai’s NatConnect Foundation Champions Safe Battery Waste Management

While the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution is often hailed as environmentally friendly, it comes with significant environmental costs—chief among them a surge in lithium-ion battery waste, environmentalists warn.

To address this growing concern, Navi Mumbai-based environmental watchdog, NatConnect Foundation, has launched an online campaign promoting the safe management of battery waste. The campaign, which kicked off on International E-Waste Day (October 14), will run until October 20. Notably, India ranks as the third-largest producer of e-waste globally.

The international WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Forum observes October 14 as International E-Waste Day. This year, NatConnect joins the event with its own campaign, titled "Beware of the Lithium Battery Monster." Meanwhile, the WEEE Forum’s global theme is “Join the e-Waste Hunt – Retrieve, Recycle, Revive.”

NatConnect’s campaign has now been included as part of the WEEE Forum’s global events for this year’s International E-Waste Day.

In response to concerns raised by NatConnect director B.N. Kumar to the Prime Minister, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) acknowledged in June 2021 that the government is aware of the challenges posed by e-waste management. While E-waste Management Rules have been established, Kumar emphasized the need for a more comprehensive policy to responsibly dispose of and recycle lithium battery waste.

Dumping lithium batteries in landfills poses significant risks, including fires and the release of toxic gases. There are growing global concerns about their safe disposal. Moreover, corroded batteries can contaminate both soil and water, furthering the environmental threat.

Kumar also highlighted the rising incidents of battery explosions and EV fires, pointing to an incident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where a dissatisfied customer set an EV dealership on fire over the company’s alleged poor response to safety concerns.

Lithium batteries are not only found in electric vehicles but also in mobile phones, electronic toys, energy storage systems, and other consumer products due to their ability to store high-density energy.

According to the WEEE Forum, lithium battery waste is part of a broader category of "invisible e-waste," which includes unused cables, electronic toys, novelty LED-decorated clothes, power tools, vaping devices, and other small electronics. Together, these invisible wastes account for nine billion kilograms of e-waste, representing one-sixth of the global total.

In addition to disposal challenges, the environmental impact of battery production, particularly the extraction of lithium and cobalt, is significant. The International Fire & Safety Journal stresses the need for both technological solutions and ethical considerations, particularly in terms of human rights and environmental preservation.

Local activist Jyoti Nadkarni, who advocates for e-waste collection in her Kharghar housing complex, emphasized the critical need for proper lithium battery waste management, calling for increased government focus on the issue.

Similarly, Kapil Kulkarni and Himanshu Katkar of the Save Belapur Hills forum urged Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO to prioritize lithium battery waste management. They warned of the dangers posed by battery cells being mixed with solid waste destined for landfills.