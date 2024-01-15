Maintenance Work Triggers Konkan Railway Mega Block, Altering Train Schedules

Navi Mumbai: Konkan Railway has announced a mega block on January 18 for maintenance work in two sections: Kumta-Nandikur (3 hours) and Kundapur-Nandikur (2 hours). Consequently, the schedules of four trains passing through these sections will be altered, and some trains will be partially cancelled.

Affected Trains and Modifications:

Murdeshwar Express (16585): The northbound journey starting on January 17 will have a brief halt at Kundapur station and be partially cancelled between Kundapur and Murdeshwar. The southbound journey commencing on January 18 will originate from Kundapur station, with partial cancellation between Murdeshwar and Kundapur.

Panvel-Nagarkoil Junction (06076): The northbound journey starting on January 17 will be rescheduled for 3 hours between Madgaon and Kumta.

Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak (T) (22114): The southbound journey starting on January 18 will be held up for 60 minutes at Mangalore Junction.



Passenger Advisory: