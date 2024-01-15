Maintenance Work Triggers Konkan Railway Mega Block, Altering Train Schedules
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2024 12:54 PM2024-01-15T12:54:01+5:302024-01-15T12:55:26+5:30
Navi Mumbai: Konkan Railway has announced a mega block on January 18 for maintenance work in two sections: Kumta-Nandikur (3 hours) and Kundapur-Nandikur (2 hours). Consequently, the schedules of four trains passing through these sections will be altered, and some trains will be partially cancelled.
Affected Trains and Modifications:
- Murdeshwar Express (16585):
- The northbound journey starting on January 17 will have a brief halt at Kundapur station and be partially cancelled between Kundapur and Murdeshwar.
- The southbound journey commencing on January 18 will originate from Kundapur station, with partial cancellation between Murdeshwar and Kundapur.
- Panvel-Nagarkoil Junction (06076):
- The northbound journey starting on January 17 will be rescheduled for 3 hours between Madgaon and Kumta.
- Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak (T) (22114):
- The southbound journey starting on January 18 will be held up for 60 minutes at Mangalore Junction.
Passenger Advisory:
- Due to these disruptions, passengers are advised to check their train schedules on the Konkan Railway website or through the helpline before departing for their journeys.
- Updated information about train timings and cancellations will be available on the official Konkan Railway platforms.