Maratha Reservation: Gokul Vetal Converts Motorcycle into Chariot for Reservation Cause

Millions of people from all over the state participated in the Maratha reservation protest. Gokul Vetal, a young man, converted his motorcycle into a chariot for the protest. He participated in the reservation procession for four days.

Many young people have participated in the protest in large numbers in order to ensure that reservation is given to the needy Maratha community. Many young people have used their creativity to draw attention to the cause. Gokul Vetal is one of them. He placed banners on all sides of his motorcycle to raise awareness about reservation. He gave the motorcycle the appearance of a chariot. His motorcycle chariot attracted the attention of everyone.

"The government should immediately grant reservation," Vetal said. "I have participated in the procession for four days to ensure that I play an active role in this struggle. I have also participated in previous protests, and I am determined to continue to play an active role in the future."



Manoj Jarange in Mumbai

Manoj Jarange Patil, who embarked on a journey to Mumbai to advocate for Maratha reservation, engaged in discussions with a government delegation regarding their demands in Vashi, Navi Mumbai today. The delegation included Secretary of the Social and Justice Department Suman Bange, Special Officer to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Mangesh Chivate, and other officials. Following an hour-long discussion, Manoj Jarange Patil proceeded to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vashi to update the community members about the talks.