Matheran Toy Train Update: Mini Train Service from Neral Likely to Begin From November 5

The Central Railway (CR) is likely to start its toy train service between Neral and Matheran this week, likely on Tuesday (November 5), reported the TOI newspaper. The toy train service on the 19 km stretch between Neral and Aman Lodge stations was suspended during the rainy season for fear of natural disasters like landslides.

A notice posted at Matheran station mentions that the service between Neral and Matheran was suspended from June 8 to October 15 this year. It has now been extended.

Activist Janardan Parte said, "Every year, the service is suspended on June 15, but this year it was done on June 8. There are technical issues. Also, we have demanded new coaches as the existing coaches are old." CR's chief PRO, Swapnil Nila, said, "Safety inspection is underway... The service is most likely to resume Tuesday or anytime this week."