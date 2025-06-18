MBVM Urges Urgent Infrastructure Development in Morbe Amid Major Highway Projects

Navi Mumbai: While welcoming the rapid progress on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, the Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Mahasangh (MBVM) has strongly urged the government to immediately take up road and infrastructure development in the Morbe area—set to become a key junction point for both projects. The association has demanded urgent construction of service roads, Development Plan (DP) roads, and a major 4-lane connector road between Morbe Interchange and Taloja MIDC to avoid future congestion and promote industrial growth.

MBVM praised the Central and State Governments for pushing forward two nationally significant projects, but cautioned that the lack of basic infrastructure in the strategically located Morbe area could undermine their benefits.

According to the association, the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway ends near Morbe village in Panvel taluka, which will soon become a convergence point with the Virar-Alibaug Corridor—boosting traffic, industry, and residential activity.

Key demands include:

*Construction of a 6-km, 4-lane bituminous concrete (BC) road between Morbe Interchange and Taloja MIDC, to be developed as per CIDCO-NAINA’s approved DP and connected to JNPT and NMIA.

*Immediate commencement of all pending DP roads by CIDCO-NAINA and service roads by the government.

*Timely funding and approvals for the development project through Central-State coordination.

*Toll plaza planning to include local resident concessions and smooth access to smart townships and logistics clusters.

MBVM asserted that if these demands are met swiftly, the Morbe region could emerge as a major economic hub and ensure smooth connectivity without traffic chaos as the expressways become operational.