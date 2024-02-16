MTHL Marathon: Atal Setu Bridge to Close for 14 Hours for Vehicular Movement; Check More Details

The Atal-Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai, will be temporarily closed for vehicular traffic from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon due to a marathon event. This closure marks the first time that MTHL has been closed for vehicular movement after it was opened on February 12.

According to the notification, all vehicles will be prohibited from entering the MTHL, except those involved in the marathon, from 11 pm on Saturday until 1 pm on Sunday, coinciding with the scheduled marathon on February 18. During this period, access ramps at Ulwe node or Shivaji Nagar will be inaccessible. However, motorists are advised to utilize alternative routes.

Vehicles arriving from Uran are advised to use Gavan Phata, Uran Phata, and the Sion-Panvel highway to reach Vashi and then proceed towards Mumbai. Those travelling via the Mumbai-Pune expressway should take the Sion-Panvel highway to reach Mumbai. Similarly, motorists utilizing the old Mumbai-Pune highway should follow Gavan Phata, Uran-Phata, and the Sion-Panvel highway to access Vashi and Mumbai.

However, the current notification exempted emergency vehicles such as police, fire brigade, ambulances, and essential services vehicles from this restriction.