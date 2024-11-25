Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Take Special Night Block at Lokmanya Tilak Yard from November 26 to 28; Long Distance Trains Will Be Affected

Central Railway will operate special night traffic blocks at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) yard on November 26, 27, and 28, 2024, to facilitate the renewal of the Scissor crossing and Double Diamond Switch. The blocks will be in effect from midnight to early morning hours, leading to the short termination of long-distance trains.

Long-distance trains to affect due to special night blocks:

Block on November 26 (Tuesday) from 12.50 am to 05.50 am

Short termination Thane station:

22114 Kochuveli-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 25.11.2024

12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 24.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 24.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 24.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 24.11.2024

Block on November 27 (Wednesday) from 12.40 am to 05.40 am

Short terminated at Thane station:

12102 Shalimar-LTT Janeshwari Exp JCO 25.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp JCO 25.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp JCO 25.11.2024

Block on November 28 (Thursday) from 01 am hrs to 06 am

Short termination at Thane station:

22104 Ayodhya Cantt-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024

18030 Shalimar-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024

20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024

22110 Ballarshah-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 27.11.2024

In addition, following trains will be regulated by 30 to 45 minutes

15547 Raxaul-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 25.11.2024

12174 Pratapgarh-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024

15101 Chhapra-LTT Exp Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024

Delay departure from LTT:

20103 LTT-Gorakhpur Journey Commencing on (JCO) 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024 & 28.11.2024 by 30 to 40 minutes

12165 LTT-Gorakhpur Journey Commencing on (JCO) 28.11.2024 by 40 minutes and

22183 LTT- Ayodhya Cantt Journey Commencing on (JCO) 27.11.2024 by 20 minutes