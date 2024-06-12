Mumbai's Water Stock Plummets to 5.54%, Lowest in Three Years and Half of Last Year's Levels

The overall water stock in Mumbai has dipped to 5.54 percent as of June 12, marking the lowest level in the past three years. The current water supply in all seven lakes serving the city is nearly half of what it was last year. On June 12, 2023, Mumbai's water stock was at 9.73 percent, and on the same day in 2022, it was 13.36 percent.

The seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi—currently hold a total of 80,140 million liters of water, about 5.54 percent of their combined capacity. On this date last year, these lakes held 140,838 million liters, or 9.73 percent of their capacity. While water levels are at their lowest in three years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a pause in rainfall activity for the next 4–5 days after an initial spell of rain.

The monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of schedule, bringing rainfall to both the city and the catchment areas of the lakes. The Tansa lake catchment area received the highest rainfall at 135 mm, followed by Vehar at 134 mm. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the catchment areas of all seven lakes have received more rainfall than they did last year. The BMC previously imposed a water cut of 5 percent until June, which will increase to 10 percent thereafter. BMC estimates indicate that the current water stock can sustain the city's needs for the next 18-20 days. Additionally, 575,700 million liters from Bhatsa's gross useful contents have been allocated to the BMC. Currently, the city is receiving reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna.

Water stocks:

2024: 80140 ML or 5.54 % of total capacity

2023: 140838 ML or 9.73 % of total capacity

2022: 193408 ML or 13.36 % of total capacity



Rainfall in catchment area of Lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 42 mm

Modak Sagar: 65 mm

Tansa: 64 mm

Middle Vaitarna: 73mm

Bhatsa: 88 mm

Vehar: 134 mm

Tulsi: 135 mm