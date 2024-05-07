Navi Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Turbhe, Driver Booked

Turbhe MIDC Police have booked a truck driver for negligence following the tragic death of an 18-year-old man in a hit-and-run incident on Monday morning in Turbhe. The victim, riding a pillion on a motorbike, was fatally injured after the bike skidded on a sharp turn near a fish market on Pfizer Road in Turbhe, around 11:30 am.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Kumar Rajkumar Rao, was involved in the accident while travelling with a friend who was driving the motorbike towards Indiranagar in Turbhe. As they approached the fish market, the motorbike lost control, causing the pillion rider to fall onto the road.

Also Read: -Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajan Vichare vs Naresh Mhaske in Thane; Know Your Candidate

While the victim was attempting to rise from the ground, a truck approached from behind and collided with him before fleeing the scene. The impact resulted in severe injuries to the victim's chest and hands, ultimately leading to his death.

The Turbhe MIDC Police have initiated legal action against the truck driver, charging them with negligence causing death and reckless driving under the relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.