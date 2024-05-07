Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajan Vichare vs Naresh Mhaske in Thane; Know Your Candidate

On the final day of the application withdrawal period on May 6, only one candidate withdrew his candidacy from the Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Consequently, the total number of contestants vying for the election, scheduled on May 20, now stands at 24.

The electoral battleground primarily features a head-to-head competition between the incumbent MP Rajan Vichare from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), representing the Maya Yuti (Grand Alliance).

During the nomination filing deadline on May 3, a total of 43 applications were submitted by 36 candidates for the Thane Lok Sabha (25) constituency. Following scrutiny on May 4, 2024, by the Election Returning Officer, the applications of 11 candidates were invalidated.

On the last day for withdrawal of applications, May 6, Sambhaji Jagannath Jadhav, an independent candidate, withdrew his candidature before the Election Returning Officer.

Symbol allocation to candidates in the Lok Sabha election race was conducted upon the completion of the nomination filing period. This process was overseen by the Central Election Officer for Thane Lok Sabha Constituency, Ms. Shyamala Rao, in the presence of the decision officer for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency election, Manisha Jaybhaye-Dhule. The allocation of symbols to candidates is as follows:

1. Nares Ganpat Mhaske - Shiv Sena - Bow and Arrow (Total of 4 applications)

2. Rajan Baburao Vichare - Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray - Torch (Total of 4 applications)

3. Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerav - Bahujan Samaj Party - Elephant

4. Uttam Kisanrao Tirpude - People's Party of India (Democratic) - Basket of Fruits

5. Subhashchandra Jha - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party - Microphone

6. Bhavarlal Khetmal Mehta - Hindu Social Party - Auto Rickshaw

7. Mukesh Kailasnath Tiwari - Bhim Sena - Gas Cylinder

8. Rajendra Ramchandra Sanke - Indian Soldier Farmers Party - Handshake

9. Rahul Jagbirsingh Mehroliya - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party - Citizen

10. Vijay Gyanoba Ghate - Republican Bahujan Sena - Broom

11. Salima Mukhtar Vasani - Bahujan Mahaparty - Bat

12. Archana Dinakar Gaikwad - Opposition - Cricket Ball

13. Irfan Ibrahim Sheikh - Opposition - Diamond

14. Khajasab Rasulsab Mulla - Opposition - Ring

15. Dr. Gurudev Narasimha Suryavanshi - Opposition - Battery Torch

16. Chandrakant Vitthal Sonavane - Opposition - Cot

17. Dr. Piyush K. Saxena - Opposition - Matchstick

18. Pramod Anandrao Dhumal - Opposition - Stethoscope

19. Mallikarjun Sayabanna Pujari - Opposition - Soap (Total of 2 applications)

20. Rajiv Kondiba Bhosale - Opposition - Sword

21. Siddhant Chhaban Shirsat - Opposition - TV Remote

22. Dattatray Sitaram Sawale - Opposition - Roller

23. Surendrakumar K. Jain - Opposition - Phone Charger

24. Sanjay Manohar More - Opposition - Dining Table