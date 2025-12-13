Navi Mumbai Air Pollution: Civic Body Issues Stop-Work Orders to 18 Developers

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued stop-work orders to 18 developers for allegedly violating air and noise pollution prevention standard operating procedure (SOP). The NMMC has said in a release that the action follows complaints of air pollution, noise pollution and blasting at construction sites and Bombay High Court directions, which mandated strict pollution control measures.

After the court’s orders, the SOP was circulated on August 1, it said. Developers and architects were briefed on the mandatory norms in a meeting on November 6 and warned of penalties and stoppage of work for non-compliance.

Subsequent inspections by NMMC teams found violations at 85 ongoing projects. The developers were issued notices on November 26, but 18 projects failed to comply with key SOP requirements, prompting stop-work orders, the release said. The civic corporation said that strict enforcement will continue to curb pollution and protect Navi Mumbai’s environment.