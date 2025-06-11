Navi Mumbai: Case Registered Against Police Official For Acquiring Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 4.4 Crore

A case is registered against a police officer in Navi Mumbai for acquiring disproportionate assets of Rs 3.48 crore, reported PTI. The case was reported on June 9. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating this case. ACB carried out an inquiry into the finances of the accused police official. They checked all the transactions made between December 2013 to October 2024.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Nursing Student, 19, Commits Suicide Following Caste-Based Harassment by Principal

Further, the report mentions he acquired assets worth Rs 3,48,40,279. This is allegedly 297 per cent more than his legitimate sources of income for the period, said Ulwe police, reported PTI. The official from Ulwe police station said that a case was registered against the accused cop on Monday under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR, the accused was previously assigned as a senior inspector at the NRI Sagri police station in Navi Mumbai; however, it makes no mention of his present position, reported PTI.