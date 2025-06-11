Navi Mumbai Nursing Student, 19, Commits Suicide Following Caste-Based Harassment by Principal

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, where a 19-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide on June 3. Police reported on Wednesday that the student faced continuous caste-based harassment and humiliation from his college principal, which is believed to have driven him to take this extreme step. Following a complaint lodged by the student's mother, an FIR has been registered against the woman principal. She faces charges of abetment to suicide and violations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The deceased student, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and a member of a Scheduled Caste community, was in his first year of BSc Nursing at a private nursing college in Poyange village, Panvel. According to Panvel Taluka police, he allegedly hanged himself using a waistband in his hostel room. The FIR details that over the past few months, the principal had repeatedly subjected the student to humiliating casteist slurs and degrading comments, including remarks questioning his masculinity. The student reportedly found it increasingly difficult to cope with the incessant harassment.

Police officials have stated that no arrests have been made yet as investigations are ongoing. "We are investigating the matter. Statements from witnesses and college staff are being recorded, and all necessary evidence is being gathered," an official confirmed.