Navi Mumbai: Chemotherapy Treatment Begins at Nerul NMMC Hospital

Navi Mumbai: In a significant development for cancer care in Navi Mumbai, the city’s first municipal Day Care Chemotherapy Unit has begun operations at Maasaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) established the facility in collaboration with Tata ACTREC (Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer).

The center opened its doors on Friday, with the first patient undergoing chemotherapy treatment. This marks a milestone in NMMC’s efforts to provide essential healthcare services locally, reducing the reliance on private hospitals and Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Speaking on the initiative, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, "This chemotherapy unit is a step towards making cancer treatment accessible and affordable for Navi Mumbai residents. It will save time, effort, and resources for patients who previously had to travel long distances for treatment."

The Day Care Chemotherapy Unit, equipped with 10 beds, is a modern facility offering patient-centered care. It operates daily from 8 am and is staffed by trained physicians, nurses, and specialists. Doctors and healthcare staff underwent specialized training at Tata ACTREC to ensure the highest standard of care.

Patients diagnosed with solid tumors can now receive their subsequent doses of chemotherapy at this facility after the initial dose and assessment at Tata ACTREC. This arrangement ensures that stable patients who do not require ICU care can receive convenient and efficient treatment close to home.

The facility aims to alleviate the challenges faced by cancer patients, including long waits for appointments, early morning travel, and prolonged hours at Tata Memorial Hospital. The new unit is expected to significantly reduce the physical, mental, and financial burden on patients and their families.

Residents of Navi Mumbai have welcomed this initiative, which promises accessible and cost-effective cancer care, setting a new benchmark for municipal healthcare services in the region.