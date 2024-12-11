Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Extends Application Deadline for 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Scheme to December 26, 2024

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the application deadline for its 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' mega housing scheme, which offers 26,000 homes across Navi Mumbai, by an additional 15 days. The new deadline for submitting applications is now December 26, 2024.

Previously, the deadline for online applications was December 11, following a one-month extension granted on November 11.

So far, over 1 lakh homebuyers have applied for the scheme. In response to requests from applicants for more time, CIDCO decided to extend the deadline.

According to CIDCO's Public Relations Department, the scheme has reached a significant milestone of one lakh applications. “This tremendous response from the outset reflects the scheme’s widespread popularity. In response to public demand, the online application deadline has been extended to December 26, 2024,” said a spokesperson from the department.

CIDCO is confident that this strong response from citizens will continue until the new deadline. The corporation views the one lakh application milestone as a testament to its credibility and contribution to the housing sector.

Launched on October 12, 2024, during the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the scheme offers 26,000 flats for sale to economically weaker sections and low-income groups under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. These homes are located across various nodes in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Baman Dongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar (P), Kharghar (Po) (Taloja), Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli.

It presents an opportunity for ordinary citizens to own homes in Navi Mumbai at affordable prices, with full infrastructure, connectivity, and quality construction, offering a rich lifestyle experience.

To allow more citizens to apply and provide additional time to gather the necessary documents, the registration deadline has been extended to December 26, 2024.

Furthermore, CIDCO has relaxed the earlier requirement for a residency certificate with a barcode and a notarized affidavit on stamp paper of 100 or 500 rupees, streamlining the registration process for applicants.

Interested applicants can complete their eKYC registration by December 26, 2024. The official website for the scheme is www.cidcohomes.com, where more details about the registration process can be found. For further assistance, applicants can call the contact number 9930870000. CIDCO regularly updates the public about the scheme on its official social media channels.