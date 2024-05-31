Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's Emergency Operation Center to Function 24/7 During Monsoon Season

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is set to launch its emergency operation center for the upcoming monsoon season, commencing on June 1st and extending over a period of four months. As part of its annual protocol, CIDCO activates the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to oversee areas falling under its jurisdiction during the monsoon period. With the aim of addressing potential disasters and accidents that may arise during this critical time, CIDCO's well-equipped Emergency Operation Center will remain operational from June 1st until September 30th.

The Emergency Operation Centre, situated at the ground floor of CIDCO Bhavan, CBD Belapur will be functional on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays along with working days. Through this centre, employees from engineering, health, fire Brigade, security, garden, and others will be available during emergency situations.

Through this centre, issues like trees falling/pruning of branches causing hurdle for vehicular movement, fixing the lids of open drains on roads, floods/flood related scenario, potholes on roads, garbage dumping on roads and gutters, drowing of person at waterlogged area, fire related issues, epidemic, snake bites, building collapse, landslide, waterlogging will be attended and immediate action will be taken.

In case of such disasters, citizens should contact, WhatsApp or mail on the below given contacts for informing about the mishap or lodging complaint.

Contact no. 022-6791 8383/8384/8385, 022-27562999

WhatsApp no. 8655683238

Fax no. 022-67918199

email- eoc@cidcoindia.com

CIDCO has transferred Kharghar, Panvel ((East), Panvel (West), Kalamboli, Navade, Kalundre, Taloja and Kamothe nodes to Panvel Municipal Corporation. Citizens from above mentioned nodes may inform about the mishap or lodge complaint regarding disaster issues to Panvel Municipal Corporation.