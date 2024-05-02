Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Bust Inter-State Gang, 29 Trucks Worth Rs 5.5 Crores Seized

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police busted an inter-state gang who were involved in defrauding buyers, insurance companies and finance companies through the sale of stolen trucks, facilitated by counterfeit documentation. Nine persons, including RTO officials, were arrested by the police. The police also confiscated 29 trucks worth Rs 5.5 crores.

Following input from source, a gang operating within the APMC police station jurisdiction, engaged in the illegal sale of trucks with fraudulent re-registration, police initiated action. On March 7, 2024, a case for cheating and forgery against unidentified individuals was lodged at the APMC police station, prompting the establishment of a specialized investigative team.

During investigation, the police arrested a couple of agents from Nagpur and Amrawati who helped in getting the stolen vehicle reregistered. Amit Kale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) informed that the main accused was arrested with the input given by agents. The main accused was identified as Abdulla Sheikh alias Maniyar, 49, a resident of Kiradapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The investigation revealed that the accused Maniar, the main conspirator, had stolen from various states across the country and altered the chassis number and engine number, and made an aluminum engine number plate like a vehicle manufacturing company.

Kale informed about his modus operandi. “Maniar used to target people who were unable to pay EMI of trucks. He used to take them on rent and was assured to pay the EMI and also executed the agreement. After a couple of months, he registered a case of vehicle theft,” said Kale.

Meanwhile, other members of the gang used to change the Chassis number of the vehicle and prepare fake documents. The chassis number that they used to impress on the vehicle by removing old was never generated by the company. “With the help of RTO officials, after generating a fresh registration number, they used to sell new people,” said Kale. Interestingly, they also managed to finance these vehicles. “Both the new buyers and finance company were at loss,” said Kale, adding that they were operating the illegal activity for around 5 years. “We have already seized 29 worth Rs 5,50,23,000 and further investigation is underway,” said Kale.

Among other accused arrested include one female RTO official, Assistant Regional Transport official, Motor Vehicle and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector who helped in getting these stolen vehicles passed the RTO registration without physical presence. According to police, a total of 19 cases were registered against the main accused Maniar and the police seized two PAN registered in his name and he used a single mobile number of registration in a different person’s name.