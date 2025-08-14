Navi Mumbai: Delay in Opening Rs 190-Crore Bus Depot Sparks Commuter Outrage

Commuters in Navi Mumbai are expressing frustration over the delay in the opening of the Rs 190-crore bus depot, which has been completed for over a year, yet remains unused. The existing Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus depot at Sector 9-A, Vashi, was shut down in October 2019, forcing commuters to wait on busy roads exposed to heavy rain and scorching sun. This issue has been raised by citizens’ forum Human Chain, which sent a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the dire situation. B.N. Kumar, convenor of Human Chain, criticized the delay, saying, “It is a matter of shame for Navi Mumbai, touted as the city of the 21st Century, that taxpayers are made to wait on the roadside without any shelter.” He further asked, "When will commuters be freed from these worries?"

The Vashi bus facility, originally slated for inauguration on Republic Day in 2013, has missed numerous deadlines. Despite promises, including one from Airoli MLA and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik that the depot would open by the monsoon, there has been no resolution in sight. When contacted, a senior NMMT official remarked, “All efforts are being made to open the depot as soon as possible,” without offering a concrete timeline. The civic body has invested more than Rs 190 crore from taxpayers’ money into the construction of the 21-storey bus depot-cum-commercial complex, but it remains unused, causing frustration among residents. Kumar noted that this is a “criminal waste of money,” pointing out that even if the building were generating income at a 7.5% savings bank interest rate, it could yield Rs 14.25 crore annually.

Critics, including Kumar, have questioned the wisdom of launching a 21-storey building when the city is already grappling with an oversupply of office spaces. Several major malls along Palm Beach Road have been converted into shopping-cum-office complexes, and the redevelopment activity in the Thane-Belapur industrial belt is leading to the construction of vast office spaces. Kumar, who is also a real estate observer, wondered, “Does Navi Mumbai really need another 21-floor property?” Local residents, including housewife Vibha Syunry, expressed their concerns, noting that a dedicated bus depot with stands and shelters for various routes would be far more convenient than the current chaotic system where people have to wait on the roads. “This is commonsense, which does not seem to work,” she said. Civic rights activist Madhu Shankar questioned the role of local political leaders, including former and aspiring corporators, in addressing the situation. “Sadly, the people are left to fend for themselves,” she said.

The issue has led to severe discomfort for senior citizens, women, and children, who often have to run between buses that arrive together in a disorganized manner, creating confusion and traffic snarls between Shivaji Chowk and the fire brigade signal. Real estate consultant Naresh Shah noted that the bunching of buses has contributed to further traffic congestion in the area. Human Chain expressed hope that the NMMC would soon realize the importance of a proper bus depot and shelter facility for the convenience of commuters.