Navi Mumbai: Environmental Activists Urge Political Parties to Prioritise Nature Ahead of Diwali and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Green Activists Call on Political Parties to Prioritize Environment Amid Diwali and Election Season

With Diwali celebrations around the corner and election season on the horizon, environmental advocacy groups are calling on political parties to prioritize the environment amid escalating concerns over climate change. Activists emphasize that with environmental issues under state jurisdiction, voters should challenge candidates on their plans to conserve nature and safeguard India’s natural heritage.

"Protection of wetlands, mangroves, green spaces, and open areas can no longer be sidelined," stated NatConnect Foundation, a key organization in this push for environmental accountability. NatConnect’s director, B.N. Kumar, alongside Watchdog Foundation's Godfrey Pimenta, stressed the urgent need for future legislators to address the destructive impacts of unchecked industrial and real estate developments. The activists highlighted severe ecological damage in urban centers, which has been exacerbated by infrastructure projects that fail to incorporate green planning.

In a related appeal, NatConnect reminded the Election Commission of India (ECI) of a previous request to minimize election duties for environmental enforcement officials. The group called on the ECI to keep such officials on limited election duties, allowing them to monitor ongoing environmental violations effectively. This demand stems from past instances, notably during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when officials in Uran were unable to address rampant destruction of wetlands and mangroves due to election assignments.

The environmental coalition also urged political parties to outline robust environmental plans within their campaign manifestos, addressing specific conservation goals. The group emphasized transparency by advocating for public access to environmental impact assessments and suggested tracking adherence to project-related environmental conditions.

Nandakumar Pawar, who leads the coastal advocacy group Sagar Shakti, recommended an independent monitoring system to ensure project developers meet environmental compliance standards. Pawar noted the importance of auditing project compliance reports to guard against unchecked environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, Kharghar Hills and Wetlands group member Jyoti Nadkarni pointed out that rapid urbanization, without effective water management, risks creating a city increasingly reliant on tanker water supplies. "Despite being touted as a 21st-century city, Mumbai is seeing uncontrolled high-rise developments that burden our limited resources," Nadkarni commented.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, director of the Watchdog Foundation, voiced concerns over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality due to construction and vehicular emissions, warning of the health risks for vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly. Pimenta called for stricter air pollution controls at construction sites and urged government incentives for electric vehicles and eco-friendly transportation alternatives. Additionally, he raised alarms over Mumbai’s coastal pollution, noting the increasing presence of microplastics in fish, which may pose health risks to consumers.

As Mumbai’s environment faces significant challenges, the groups insist that election candidates must prioritize comprehensive action plans that address air, water, and land conservation.