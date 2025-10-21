Navi Mumbai Faces Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms; Ghansoli, Nerul, Panvel Affected

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Navi Mumbai today, October 21. According to visuals on social media, areas including Ghansoli, Nerul, Panvel also witnessed heavy thunder storm strikes.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied by moderate to light rainfall in several parts of the state, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and others.

While the next few days will see warm and humid conditions, cloud cover and light rain are likely to return over the weekend as weather systems shift over the Arabian Sea. Developing low-pressure area in the region could bring a change in wind patterns, leading to scattered rainfall and a marginal dip in daytime temperatures across Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra.

Mumbai’s temperature on Tuesday touched a high of 33°C, expected to remain similar until Friday. However, light showers and thunderstorms are likely from Friday evening onwards, continuing through the weekend. The coming week may bring brief relief from the heat as maximum temperatures are projected to fall to 31–32°C with partly cloudy skies.