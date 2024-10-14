Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 17th Floor in NRI Complex (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out on the 17th floor of a building at NRI Complex in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Monday, October 14. After receiving the information fire bridges and local police reached the spot.

A video shared by news agency PTI shows black smoke coming out from the top of the building and local people gathered in the area. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

VIDEO | A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a building at NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai. Further details are awaited.



Fire tenders from the Nerul and Vashi area reached the spot to douse the blaze. The fire brigade team used a Bronto skylift to reach the 17th floor for dousing operations.

