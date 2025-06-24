Navi Mumbai: Fresh Evidence Confirms Lotus Lake’s Wetland Status, Activists Demand Protection

Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists have challenged CIDCO’s denial of Lotus Lake's status, along with the NRI, TS Chanakya, and Panje wetlands. The NatConnect Foundation has presented fresh evidence showing that Lotus Lake is listed in the National Wetland Atlas, based on a Space Applications Center survey.

Additionally, Lotus Lake features in the list of wetlands inspected by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

According to information obtained by NatConnect under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Maharashtra State Environment Department has tasked NCSCM with mapping all major wetlands in the state and conducting preliminary documentation.

NatConnect Director B N Kumar said the Environment Department has provided a list of 564 wetlands inspected by the NCSCM across districts including Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, and Pune.

The Thane district list features 19 wetlands, with Lotus Lake topping the list. Other wetlands inspected include Flamingo Point – NRI, TS Chanakya, and the Jewel of Navi Mumbai.

Armed with this new evidence, Kumar has written to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), flagging CIDCO’s attempts to erase the existence of Lotus Lake.

In response, the MoEFCC directed the State Environment Director to look into the matter.

A senior state government official informed NatConnect that the Environment Department will “take steps” to protect Lotus Lake.

In Raigad district, NCSCM surveyed 18 wetlands, including those at Panje, Boripakdi, Khopte, Sheva, Karal, Kharghar, Kharghar Sector-25, and Sonkar.

While NatConnect welcomed the inclusion of these wetlands, Kumar expressed concern that significant wetlands such as Belpada and Bhendkhal—which are listed in the National Wetland Atlas—were left out of the inspected list.

CIDCO has allotted the Belpada wetland to JNPA and Bhendkhal to NMSEZ, while Panje remains under NMSEZ. Environmental group Vanashakti has been engaged in a long legal battle to save Panje.

Kumar urged the State Environment Department to expedite the survey of the remaining 1,500+ major wetlands and ensure their official notification.

“This is essential for the protection and conservation of these vital water bodies,” he said.