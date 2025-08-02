Navi Mumbai: Heated Confrontation at NMMC Office After Civic Official Asks Muslim Woman to Speak in Marathi; Video Goes Viral

The language row in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, continued in the news, where reports of confrontation and assault for not speaking Marathi have emerged in recent days. Videos of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were also seen assaulting and confronting non-Marathi speakers. This time, the Marathi language row enters the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) office, where a man is confronting a civic official for allegedly asking a Muslim woman to speak in the regional language.

A viral video claimed to be from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) office has witnessed a heated confrontation when a civic official sitting at the birth and death registration counter allegedly insisted that a Muslim woman communicate in Marathi.

Also Read | Mumbai: Violence Erupts in Goregaon After Marathi-Speaking Customer is Abused; MNS Workers Vandalise Office.

A video widely shared on several social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), shows a man with a burqa-clad woman confronting a civic staff member for asking the woman to speak in Marathi. He asked the NMMC official whether it was compulsory to speak in Marathi to avail of essential civic services.

Video of Muslim Woman Asked to Speak Marathi at Civic Office in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a Muslim woman was told to speak in Marathi. In response, a Muslim man present there gave a fitting reply to the official and taught him a strong lesson. pic.twitter.com/5dZSorUfiM — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) August 2, 2025

Disclaimer: LokmatTimes.com has not confirmed the video's authenticity, origin or recording date and cannot vouch for its accuracy.

In a 5.3-second clip shared on X, a man accompanying the burqa-clad woman at the birth and death registration counter claimed to be in the NMMC office, asks a civic official, "Are you doing duty or playing politics?" He further asks the NMMC employee if the government has released a Government Resolution (GR) for speaking the Marathi language?. He further says, "Looking woman in burqa (covering body with long black cloth), you deliberately asked her and insisted her to speak in Marathi."

Further in the video, the man said to remove the English board from the counter and write in Marathi. During this heated argument, another NMMC employee can be seen requesting the angry man in a white shirt to calm down and apologise to the women by joining hands for what happened.

The incident comes against the backdrop of disputes over the use of Marathi in Mumbai and other parts of state after CM Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has mandated Hindi as the third compulsory language in Marathi and English medium primary schools, later after receiving several criticism and widespread protest from local political parties, including MNS and Shiv Sena Faction of Uddhav Thackeray the government withdrew its controversial government resolutions on June 29, 2025 (GRs) dated April 16 and June 17.