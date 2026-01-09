Navi Mumbai: History-Sheeter Arrested With Country-Made Pistol Ahead of Panvel Civic Polls

Khargar police arrested a 21-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and two live cartridges during a special combing operation. This operation was carried out ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections. The accused is identified as Samu Iqbal Sheikh. He was arrested on January 5 in the Papdicha Pada area in Sector 40, Kharghar. He was apprehended during a city-wide crackdown by Navi Mumbai police to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order during the election period.

The action was taken following the directives issued by the Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble of Kharghar police station to intensify surveillance and operations against history-sheeters, absconding accused, drug peddlers, bootleggers and persons carrying illegal weapons. The police officials, acting on his instructions, were patrolling the city. A crime detection team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Barkade was patrolling the area when they apprehended Sheikh while he was roaming suspiciously.

Also Read: Major Setback for Mahayuti as Four BMC Wards Slip Away Due to Nomination Lapse

The police detained him and immediately searched him, and found an illegal firearm in his possession. He was charged with the relevant Arms Act. “The accused was found in possession of an illegal country-made pistol and live cartridges during routine patrolling ahead of the civic elections. Such strict action will continue to ensure the elections are conducted in a fear-free atmosphere,” said Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble, reported the Free Press Journal. The police are probing the source of the weapon and the purpose for which the ammunition was brought into the area.

Similar operations will continue across Navi Mumbai under municipal election security arrangements to keep anti-social elements in check. The police will ensure public safety during this time.