Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations; First Commercial Flight Welcomed With Water Cannon Salute (Watch Video)

As the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NIMA) has begun its commercial flight operations from today (December 25) with the first IndiGo flight from Bengaluru landed at the airport, which was welcomed with a water cannon salute at the runway. The first flight was scheduled to arrive at 8 am on Thursday.

#Watch | First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International Airport pic.twitter.com/A7Y1ICpyIk — NDTV (@ndtv) December 25, 2025

First commercial aircraft landing at #NMIA Navi Mumbai International Airport pic.twitter.com/4ZtetFRxY5 — Sanjog S. Pandere (@IamSanjog) December 25, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) where a flight hovering over the airport to land, which is also the first commercial flight to land at the newly inaugurated airport. The airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 8 this year.