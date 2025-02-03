Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Coastal Road Construction to Begin Soon Amid Resident Concerns

As construction of the Kharghar Coastal Road—connecting Jalmarg Sector 16 in Kharghar to Belapur and onward to Nerul—nears commencement, residents of Belapur are demanding changes to its alignment. Last week, a residents' group met with CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal under the leadership of former Airoli MLA Sandeep Naik to voice their concerns.

According to the residents, the Kharghar-Belapur Coastal Road was initially planned as a coastal route but was later modified into an inland road. Belapur residents oppose this change, fearing it will disrupt their peaceful surroundings and impact the greenery they have nurtured for over two decades.

Their primary concerns include the potential destruction of the green belt due to the project. Additionally, they worry that the road’s alignment through certain sectors in Belapur and Nerul will create traffic bottlenecks, particularly near NRI DPS School.

Sandeep Naik emphasized that while they support development, it should not come at the cost of public inconvenience. “We urged CIDCO to ensure that residents do not suffer due to the road’s construction,” he said.

Naik added that CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal assured them the tree belt would remain undisturbed during construction, steps would be taken to prevent bottlenecks, and a follow-up meeting with the engineering department would be held to explore suitable solutions.

Kharghar Coastal Road Project Moves Forward

The Kharghar Coastal Road project is set to commence soon following the completion of the tendering process. J Kumar Infraprojects emerged as the lowest bidder for the 9.6-kilometer project, securing the contract with a bid of ₹1,020.7 crore, the lowest among three contenders. The financial bids of technically qualified companies were opened in early January.

This crucial infrastructure project will provide direct access to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) for residents of Kharghar and Panvel, as well as travelers from Pune, via an interchange on the Sion-Panvel Highway. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months, including during the monsoon season.

Managed by CIDCO, the project spans 9.679 kilometers, of which 2.986 kilometers consist of existing roads. The new segments will include stilt construction and land reclamation. The road will extend from Jalmarg Sector 16 to the PMAY Housing Scheme near Kharghar Railway Station, then proceed to the underpass near Delhi Public School in Nerul. It will run parallel to NMIA, linking Kharghar Station to Belapur.

The timeline for completion is set at 913 days, including the monsoon season. According to a CIDCO official, the first 90 days will be dedicated to design, proof-checking, and approvals, while the remaining 823 days will focus on construction and handover.

“This road will significantly enhance connectivity between NMIA, the Nerul Water Terminal, and Kharghar, as well as the International Corporate Park being developed in the area, similar to Bandra-Kurla Complex,” a CIDCO official stated. The road is also expected to ease traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

Project Route and Key Features

The route begins at Jalmarg in Kharghar and crosses the Sion-Panvel Expressway via an interchange. It will pass through Sector 10, Kharghar, and Sector 11, Belapur, utilizing existing 30-meter-wide roads in CBD Belapur. The road will cross Amra Marg (National Highway 348A) through a vehicular underpass. A grade-level road along the creek will lead to an elevated section near the Nerul Water Transport Terminal. The project will eventually connect to Palm Beach Marg near Delhi Public School.

With work set to begin soon, the Kharghar Coastal Road is poised to become a vital link for commuters while also facing opposition from residents seeking environmental safeguards.