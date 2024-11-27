Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Forms Task Force to Boost Revenue Amid Rising Arrears

In a bid to address the growing financial challenges of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has formed a five-member task force to explore innovative strategies for increasing municipal revenue. The committee has been given a 15-day deadline to submit a detailed report on measures to recover arrears, identify new income sources, and implement cost-cutting initiatives.

The task force comprises prominent officials, including Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyawan Ubale, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Sharad Pawar, and Assistant Director of Town Planning Somnath Kekane.

Focus Areas

Dr. Shinde has outlined specific instructions for the committee to address key financial concerns including arrears recovery, revenue collection, new income sources, operational efficiency, cost savings, and revenue projection.

Current Revenue Scenario

The NMMC’s primary income sources include property taxes, government grants, fees from water supply, advertisement revenue, and health services and town planning charges. Despite these avenues, the municipal body has not increased taxes in over 20 years. A proposal to exempt taxes on properties measuring up to 500 square feet is under consideration, which may further affect revenue inflows.

Regular Monitoring

To ensure progress, Dr. Shinde conducts regular review meetings with all departments to meet collection targets. The initiative is expected to not only stabilize the corporation’s finances but also set a benchmark for sustainable urban governance.

As the task force begins its work, all eyes are on the team’s recommendations, which could redefine the financial trajectory of the NMMC.