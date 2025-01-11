Navi Mumbai: New Parking Rules Announced by NMMC for Residential and Commercial Areas

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced new parking regulations to tackle parking issues across the city. This decision, based on a High Court directive, marks a significant shift towards more stringent parking provisions for residential and commercial developments in the city.

The announcement came on January 1, 2025, following a High Court order. The court instructed NMMC to re-evaluate the city’s parking norms. Subsequently, a committee led by Jitendra Bhople, then Deputy Director of Town Planning for the Konkan Division, was formed to assess and recommend updates. These recommendations have culminated in the revised rules, which now await state government approval.

Key Changes in Parking Norms

Homes larger than 1,500 square feet must have parking for two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler, with an additional parking spot for every extra 500 square feet. Homes between 800 and 1,500 square feet must provide parking for two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, and 5% visitor parking. Homes sized 600 to 800 square feet require parking for three four-wheelers for every two homes and two two-wheelers. For homes between 400 and 600 square feet, builders must allocate parking for 2.5 four-wheelers for every two homes and two two-wheelers. Even homes smaller than 300 square feet must accommodate one four-wheeler and two two-wheelers.

Additionally, builders must allocate 5% of total parking for visitors across all housing categories, standardizing a previously inconsistent rule.

Moving Beyond UDCPR Norms

The stricter regulations override the state government’s Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) from 2020, which allowed more lenient parking requirements. Builders in Navi Mumbai had advocated for similar leniency, but the High Court-appointed committee insisted on more robust norms to accommodate growing urban needs.

Future of Parking in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai already has some of the most advanced parking facilities in the state, and these new norms aim to position it as a leader in urban parking management. However, implementation will be critical to their success.

The NMMC has invited public suggestions on the regulations, which will be reviewed before finalizing them with the state government. The revised parking guidelines mark a progressive step toward solving Navi Mumbai’s parking challenges.