Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised RCC Construction in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a demolition drive in Airoli, targeting unauthorized RCC construction behind Vinita Apartment in Airoli Village, Sector 20. The civic body took action after the builder ignored a prior notice issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

“Despite prior notices issued by the NMMC’s Encroachment Department, the concerned individuals continued with the illegal RCC construction without obtaining the necessary permissions,” said Dr. Rahul Gethe, Additional Commissioner (Zone 2). “The notice had clearly instructed them to voluntarily remove the unauthorized structure, which they failed to do.”

Following the violation, the NMMC launched a partial demolition using 3 hydraulic breakers, 2 hammers, 1 gas cutter, 10 laborers, and 1 supervisor. Officials and staff from the Airoli G Division were on-site to ensure the smooth execution of the operation.

As part of the enforcement action, a penalty of ₹50,000 was also imposed on the offender.

Dr. Gethe emphasized that the municipal corporation would continue to take stringent and proactive measures against unauthorized constructions across all wards of Navi Mumbai.