Navi Mumbai: NMMC Hosts Eco-Friendly Tricolour Rally with E-Bikes and Bicycles as Part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign (Watch Video)

As part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised an eco-friendly Tiranga rally featuring e-bikes and bicycles. This unique initiative saw over 50 citizens and sanitation workers participating with their cycles and Yulu e-bikes, chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Nischay Kiya, Number Pehla," emphasising cleanliness and contributing to the rally's success.

NMMC's eco-friendly Cycle Rally involved over 50 participants, including cycling enthusiasts and safai mitra, coming together for a patriotic ride. The event highlighted the importance of clean, green transportation and ended with the Tiranga pledge, swachhata pledge, and… pic.twitter.com/uokEoNObXc — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) August 14, 2024

From August 9 to 15, 2024, NMMC has been conducting various large-scale programmes under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. These events include Tiranga rallies and processions in different divisions, with enthusiastic participation from students, women, youth, and citizens.

The eco-friendly Tiranga rally began at the Municipal Headquarters and proceeded to Nexus Mall, drawing many cycling enthusiasts from Navi Mumbai. Dr. Ajay Gadade, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, flagged off the rally.

“This eco-friendly Tiranga rally not only conveyed a message of patriotism but also promoted the use of environmentally friendly vehicles like e-bikes and bicycles. Citizens were encouraged to contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution,” said Dr. Gadade.

The rally concluded successfully with a collective Tiranga pledge and a cleanliness oath. Participants also captured the moment with selfies at the Tiranga selfie stand and signed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ canvas, marking their commitment to the campaign.