Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot for Property Tax and Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards digitization and citizen convenience, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a WhatsApp Chatbot service to enable residents to access property tax and water bill-related services with just a click. This initiative, launched under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, aims to streamline service delivery using widely used digital platforms.

The WhatsApp chatbot, available on 8291920504, allows citizens to view their outstanding bills, get duplicate bills, and even make payments directly through a secure link—all within the WhatsApp interface. To access the service, users must send a simple “Hi” message to the number and follow the guided prompts.

The chatbot offers language options in Marathi and English and requires either a Property ID or a Water Consumer Number to fetch relevant data. The system integrates multiple payment gateways, including credit/debit cards and UPI platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Dr. Kailas Shinde emphasized that this digital step reflects the civic body’s commitment to providing transparent, fast, and citizen-friendly services. “By adopting modern technology, we aim to make essential services easily accessible to every Navi Mumbaikar. I urge all residents to take full advantage of the WhatsApp Chatbot facility,” he added.

In addition to the chatbot, the existing online payment systems via the NMMC website (www.nmmc.gov.in) and the My NMMC mobile app remain fully functional.

The civic body hopes this user-friendly initiative will reduce footfalls at civic offices and further promote a seamless digital governance experience for Navi Mumbai residents.