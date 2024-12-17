Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Recover Gold Jewelry Lost in Rickshaw, Return It to Owner

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and dedication, Panvel City Police successfully returned a bag containing valuable gold jewelry to a woman who had accidentally left it in a rickshaw.

Vatsala Ram Pakde, a resident of Ghot village, was traveling with four other women in a rickshaw from Ghot village to Panvel's vegetable market. After getting off near Maharashtra Bank, Old Panvel, Vatsala realised she had left a shopping bag containing 5 grams of gold chains in the rickshaw while shopping at the market.

Upon discovering the missing bag, Vatsala immediately approached the Panvel City Police Station and reported the incident. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Nitin Thakre, officers from the Crime Detection Unit, began investigating the matter. They checked CCTV footage from the vicinity of Maharashtra Bank and traced the rickshaw’s registration number: MH-46-AZ-8370.

With the rickshaw details in hand, police contacted the driver, Aniket Dubey, who confirmed that he had found the bag in his vehicle. Upon inspecting the bag, they found the gold jewelry and immediately returned it to Vatsala Pakde at the Panvel City Police Station.

The successful recovery was carried out under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Waykar, and Vatsala expressed her deep gratitude for the police's swift action in recovering and returning her valuable items.