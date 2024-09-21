Navi Mumbai: PMC Removes Over 600 Illegal Political Banners Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Ahead of the assembly election, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has removed over 600 political banners, along with flags and arches, that were illegally installed during Ganeshotsav. The crackdown, led by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, targeted unauthorized installations across all four municipal wards.

In the past two days, the civic body dismantled 607 political banners, 142 flags, and 24 arches. The operation was executed by Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke and Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar under Chitale’s orders, focusing on areas including Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar.

Commissioner Chitale has urged citizens to seek proper permission from the corporation before installing any banners or decorations.

Meanwhile, residents have called on the municipal corporation to prevent the reappearance of unauthorized political banners at key locations. “With the assembly elections approaching, political visits will increase. Every day, we'll see new banners from political parties at important junctions,” said Prafulla Mhadik, a Panvel resident.