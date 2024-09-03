Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Man Wanted in Uttar Pradesh for Theft and NDPS Act Violations

Koparkhairane police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a senior citizen in Koparkhairane. The accused, who has multiple theft cases against him and is also booked under the NDPS Act in Uttar Pradesh, had recently shifted to Mumbai.

The arrested man was identified as Chinki alias Dipendra Jalim Singh, a resident of Koparkhairane and a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A chain-snatching complaint was registered at the Koparkhairane police station on August 14, 2024, after a 15-gram gold chain worth Rs 75,000 was snatched from a 79-year-old woman while she was walking in Sector 19, Koparkhairane.

Although there were initially no leads, the police managed to arrest the accused last week in Koparkhairane based on technical analysis and information from sources.

The police also recovered two stolen gold chains from the accused. “In a similar incident, a mangalsutra belonging to a 40-year-old woman was snatched, and a case was registered against an unidentified person. That mangalsutra was also recovered from him,” said Andumber Patil, senior police inspector at Koparkhairane police station. He added that the total recovery from the accused is worth Rs 1.46 lakh.

During interrogation, the police discovered that at least 11 cases, including theft and NDPS Act violations, have been registered against Singh at various police stations in Uttar Pradesh. “As the Uttar Pradesh police were searching for him, the accused fled to Mumbai and started committing crimes here,” said the police official.