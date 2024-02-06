Navi Mumbai Police Detain Two in Connection with Goa Murder

Two individuals, identified as Jitendra Sahu (32) and Nitu Rahuja (22), were apprehended by Unit 1 of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday morning in Vashi. They are suspected of murdering a 77-year-old man, Narottam Singh Dhillon, in Goa before fleeing in his car. Acting on a tip from Raigad police about a Fortuner car with no license plate heading towards Navi Mumbai, authorities tracked the vehicle and detained the occupants with assistance from Pali police.

Investigation revealed Sahu and Rahuja visited Dhillon, a Punjab-based businessman and distant relative of Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, as guests at his Goa villa. They allege Dhillon made inappropriate advances, leading to a struggle where Rahuja reportedly suffocated him with a pillow. Stolen items including a gold chain and mobile phone were recovered from the suspects. Police believe the duo met Dhillon on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he was known to invite guests to his villa. A third suspect remains at large, having fled before reaching Navi Mumbai. Authorities in Goa are expected to take custody of Sahu and Rahuja for further investigation.