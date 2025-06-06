Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Abduction and Robbery Cracked in 36 Hours, Bengaluru-Based Gang of Eight Arrested

Navi Mumbai: Sanpada Police cracked a dramatic case of abduction and robbery within just 36 hours, arresting an eight-member gang from Bengaluru believed to be behind the crime. The police also recovered over ₹30 lakh in cash that had been robbed from the victim.

The incident occurred around 7:45 am on May 31, 2025, when a man was abducted at gunpoint while depositing cash at an SBI ATM in Sector 11, Juinagar, Sanpada. A group of six men, one impersonating a police officer, forced the victim into a grey Maruti Ertiga. They physically assaulted him and robbed him of ₹31.73 lakh before dumping him near Palm Beach Road. A case was immediately registered at Sanpada Police Station.

Navi Mumbai Police quickly launched a technical investigation and traced the vehicle used in the crime. During questioning, the driver revealed that the accused claimed to be officers from the Kerala Cyber Police and had hired the vehicle from the Sion-Panvel Highway bridge in Sanpada. After committing the crime, they returned the vehicle to the same location.

Despite having no concrete information on the suspects' identities and facing the daunting task of searching an area with over 500 small lodges and hotels, the investigating team combed through 50 to 60 establishments. Their efforts paid off early on the morning of June 2, when all eight suspects were arrested from the Upparpet Police Station limits in the West Division of Bengaluru.

With only one officer and four constables, the Navi Mumbai team successfully tracked and apprehended the gang less than 36 hours after the FIR was registered. The arrested men were identified as Thanseer Hamsa (26), Nijas Moin (27), Johnson Sunny (45), Anwar Maheen Basha (25), Fasil Kasim (30), Mohammad Sabit Avaraf (25), another Fasil Kasim (28), and Fasil Abdul Rehman (31). The group included individuals from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, working in trades like bakery services, welding, and one claiming to be in Ayurvedic product sales.

Police recovered cash and stolen items worth ₹30.48 lakh from the accused, including mobile phones, the getaway vehicle, and amounts deposited in various bank accounts. All eight men were brought to Sanpada Police Station and remanded in police custody until June 7.

The operation was executed under the guidance of DCP Zone 1 Vashi and ACP Mayur Bhujbal, with Senior PI Devidas Kathale leading the investigation team from Sanpada Police Station and Zone 1. Police are continuing the investigation to determine whether the gang is linked to other interstate crimes.