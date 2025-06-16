Navi Mumbai: Several Vehicles Damaged After Vashi Plaza Boundary Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rain (watch video)

Navi Mumbai: Several vehicles were damaged on Monday afternoon after the boundary wall of the Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex collapsed following heavy rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Vashi Plaza, located in Sector 17, Vashi, is a high-footfall commercial hub housing numerous offices, electronics stores, and tour and travel agencies. According to the Disaster Management Cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the incident occurred around 3:20 PM.

Heavy rains caused a boundary wall at Vashi Plaza (Sector 17) to cave in this afternoon, damaging several parked two-wheelers. Thankfully, no injuries reported. Sewer line and garden area also affected. #NaviMumbai#Vashi#RainUpdate@lokmattimesengpic.twitter.com/Ms0qHuPoGI — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) June 16, 2025

“Several two-wheelers parked inside the complex were damaged after the boundary wall caved in. Additionally, the sewage system of the complex also collapsed,” said an official from the Disaster Management Cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

A small garden located alongside the complex also caved in due to the incident. Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported in Indiranagar, Turbhe, and the Turbhe Railway Station subway.

According to the NMMC’s Disaster Management Cell, six to seven incidents of tree falls have been reported from different parts of the city.

Rainfall figures as of 5 PM on Monday indicate that Airoli received the highest rainfall at around 82 mm, followed by Vashi at 72.9 mm. Digha and Koparkhairane recorded over 50 mm of rainfall each.