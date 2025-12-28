Navi Mumbai Shocker: Mother Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Six-Year-Old Daughter in Kalamboli

In a shocking incident reported from Navi Mumbai, a woman has been taken into custody for allegedly killing her six-year-old daughter by strangulation at their residence in Kalamboli. The case surfaced after the child was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared her brought dead. According to reports, the mother initially told authorities that the girl had died due to a sudden cardiac issue. However, medical staff suspected something was amiss and informed the police. Subsequent investigation contradicted the mother’s claims, revealing that the death was not natural and prompting deeper scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police officials said the incident took place late Tuesday night inside the family’s Kalamboli home. The child’s father reportedly discovered his daughter lying motionless and immediately took her to a nearby hospital in an attempt to save her life. Despite his efforts, doctors were unable to revive the child and soon raised concerns about possible foul play. Law enforcement officers were alerted without delay. Even as suspicions grew, the mother continued to maintain that her daughter had succumbed to a medical emergency, repeatedly denying any involvement in the child’s death during initial questioning by the police.

The investigation reached a turning point when officers noticed inconsistencies in the woman’s statements and observed injuries on the child’s body that did not align with a natural death. Senior police officer Rajendra Kote said the overall situation appeared suspicious, leading him to seek a special post-mortem examination. The detailed medical report revealed clear indicators of strangulation, effectively ruling out the possibility of a heart attack or other health-related causes. Based on these findings, police detained the woman for extended interrogation to uncover the truth behind the tragic death of the young girl.

After nearly six hours of sustained questioning, the mother allegedly admitted to killing her daughter by strangling her. During the interrogation, the 30-year-old woman made disturbing disclosures regarding her mental and emotional state. She claimed she was frustrated because her daughter could not speak Marathi fluently. However, investigators stated that further inquiry pointed to deeper emotional conflicts. Police revealed that the woman harboured resentment over giving birth to a girl instead of a boy and had been dealing with long-term psychological distress.

Authorities also disclosed that the child had speech-related difficulties from an early age, which may have added to the mother’s frustration. Police confirmed that the accused had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for other mental health concerns prior to the incident. The family background revealed that the woman is a science graduate, while her husband is employed as an IT engineer. Married in 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter two years later. The accused has been formally arrested and presented before a court. Investigators are now examining whether timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy.