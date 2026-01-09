Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Alleges Cheating, Sexual Exploitation on False Promise of Marriage

A serious case of alleged cheating and sexual exploitation involving a 41-year-old woman has been registered at the Kamothe Police Station in Navi Mumbai. According to the complaint, the accused, Mangesh Vishwanath Nene, 53, a resident of Nenepada in Raigad district, is accused of gaining the woman’s trust by promising marriage and maintaining a prolonged physical relationship with her. The complainant stated that the accused repeatedly assured her of marriage, which later turned out to be false. She has alleged that the deception caused her significant mental, emotional, and physical distress over an extended period.

As per the FIR, the accused remained in continuous contact with the woman between April 2023 and January 27, 2025, and allegedly engaged in physical relations with her at her residence and various locations across Navi Mumbai. Based on her complaint, Kamothe police registered Crime No. 01/2026 under Sections 69 and 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Considering the gravity of the offence, police have intensified the investigation. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidve, Sub-Inspector Pratapsingh Chavan is conducting further inquiry, including recording statements and collecting evidence.