Navi Mumbai: Toy Trains Ready to Roll Again in Four Parks

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated the process of restarting toy trains in four of its parks. The popular attractions, closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to reopen soon for delighted children.

Parks:

Sane Guruji Udyan, Digha

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan, Airoli

Meenatai Thackeray Udyan, Vashi

Sant Gadge Baba Udyan, Nerul

Each toy train can accommodate 16 to 20 children.

The NMMC plans to outsource the operation and maintenance of the toy trains to private contractors. The process of selecting contractors is underway. The toy trains are expected to be operational soon. Citizens, particularly children, have been requesting the resumption of the toy train service.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has directed the administration to revive the toy train service. The matter was also discussed in a meeting of department heads.