Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Amit Shah's Rally at Nerul on November 18; Check Diversion

The Seawoods Traffic Unit of Navi Mumbai Police has issued a notification regarding traffic diversions in Nerul for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally on November 18, 2024. To ensure smooth traffic management and maintain law and order, the traffic police have imposed "No Parking" and "No Entry" restrictions on certain stretches of road.

As part of an outreach program for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amit Shah will address the rally in Nerul in Navi Mumbai on the morning of November 18, 2024.

According to the notification, the following routes will be restricted to all types of vehicles:

- Both sides of the road from Poonam Tower to Chandan Sweets

- The road from Sarsole Depot to Gaondevi Temple Chowk

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes:

- From Poonam Tower Chowk via Manoj Bhavsar Road to Palm Beach Road

- From Poonam Tower Chowk via Gaondevi Temple to Nerul Railway Station

These restrictions will be in place from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on November 18. However, the notification exempts VVIP and VIP vehicles, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles, and other essential service vehicles.