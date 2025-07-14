Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Hangs herself After Assault and Extortion by Partner

Navi Mumbai: Woman ends her life by hanging herself by celling due to ongoing assault and torture by her live-in partner. Official said on Monday that, abetment case has been registered against her live-in partner. Woman has two daughters from her first marriage and was found hanging from ceiling at her residence in Navi Mumbai. This incident took place on July 8, in Gothavale village of Rabale area. Victim was in relationship with 37-year-old accused, resident of Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district for three year.

As per the report by Jagran Rabale police station said, accused gained trust and allegedly took Rs 10 Lakh from her. After woman decided to end relationship accused boyfriend threatened to share her objectionable pictures and videos with her relatives. One of deceased daughter lodged complaint on July 11.

According to the complaint, the man repeatedly assaulted and tortured the victim, driving her to suicide. He also allegedly sent abusive messages and threatening calls to the victim's daughters. Police have registered a case against him under several Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including abetment of suicide, voyeurism, criminal breach of trust, assault with intent to outrage modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.