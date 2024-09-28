Navi Mumbai: Two Arrested for Snatching Gold Chain from Woman in Kalamboli (Watch Video)

The Crime Branch Unit 03 has arrested two individuals for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman’s neck in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli. The incident occurred on September 23. The suspects were riding a black Pulsar motorcycle when they snatched the chain from the victim.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Sanyogita Ramakant Shukla, 34, was walking with her friend to pick up her sister’s son from Balaji School when the suspects approached them on a motorcycle. Noticing the gold chain around Shukla's neck, the suspects snatched it and fled the spot. CCTV footage confirmed that both suspects committed the crime and rode away easily.

The incident took place around 11:40 a.m. in the Roadpali area. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Police Inspector Hanif Mulani from Unit 3 of the Crime Branch stated that his team meticulously reviewed CCTV footage and, with the help of technical analysis and confidential informants, successfully apprehended the two suspects.